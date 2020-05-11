Chicago Fed Pres. Evans: GDP growth will return in the 2nd half

Nonvoting member of the FOMC board this year

Chicago Fed Pres. Richard Evans is on the wires saying
  • investments and worker safety are necessary, costly and reduced productivity
  • will need to adjust thinking about what sustainable economic growth looks like
  • 2nd half return to growth scenario is only a bit more likely than more pessimistic scenarios
  • repeats view that US GDP will return to growth in 2nd half after huge Q2 drop
  • relaxing stay-at-home measures is bold decision with pretty high risks
  • some indication that Fed called fiscal policy is beginning to cushion the pandemic below
  • consumer sentiment while still low, has risen a bit recently
  • consumer sentiment gains may reflect payments to households under CARES act
  • more Fed economic support will likely be needed
  • important federal government supports states, municipalities
  • don't anticipate using negative rates in the US
  • rates will be near 0% for quite some time
  • he does not see inflation being a challenge
  • with rates low this is the time for the US to go out to borrow to benefit the American people
  • we need to to make it easier for businesses and households to make the right decisions for public health

