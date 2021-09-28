Richmond Fed manufacturing index -3 versus 12 estimate

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September 2020









Prior report came in at 9. That was much lower than the 25 estimate at the time.



Manufacturing index comes in weaker than expected at -3 versus 12 estimate.



Shipments -1 versus six last month.

New orders -19 versus five last month.

Number of employees 20 versus 18 last month .

Wages 41 versus 50 last month.

Average workweek three versus 11 last month.

Availability of skills needed -23 versus -36 last month .

Prices paid 14.01 versus 11.05 last month .

Prices received 9.13 versus 9.25 last month

Backlog of orders 12 versus nine last month.

Capacity utilization -5 versus six last month.

Vendor lead times 59 versus 61 last month.

Local business conditions -8 versus -12 last month.

Capital expenditures 10 versus 16 last month

Finished goods inventories -14 versus -10 last month

Raw materials inventories -19 versus -14 last month.

Equipment and software spending 22 versus 16 last month.

Services expenditures six versus three last month.



Empire manufacturing index 34.3 versus 18.0 estimate



Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey rose to 30.7 in September vs 18.8 estimate.

Highlights:

The indexes for shipments and new orders fell below 0 for the first time since May 2020, but the third component index-employment- remained positive.

Manufacturers continued to see low inventories and lengthening lead times and backlogs of orders

Firms reported weakening local business conditions, but they were optimistic that conditions would improve in the next six months.

Finding workers with the necessary skills remained a challenge



The average growth rate of prices paid by survey respondents increased in September, while that of prices received declined.

Participants expected growth of both prices paid and prices received to slow in the next year

Below is a look at the expectations indices for the major component sectors

Overall, the report is a disappointment with the index moving back into the negative

Other regional indices have so far come in a little better than expected for September. This report is not consistent with those readings.

Other regional indices have so far come in a little better than expected for September. This report is not consistent with those readings.