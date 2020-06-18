SNB's Jordan: We have made substantial currency interventions since March

Comments by SNB chief, Thomas Jordan

Swiss franc came under strong upward pressure due to search for safe havens

Low point in Swiss economic activity came in April

Q2 GDP likely to be stronger than in Q1

Swiss economy is in a sharp recession but activity is gradually recovering

Uncertainty remains strong

Well, at least he is not trying to beat around the bush with it but the rise in sight deposits data pretty much reaffirms what they have been doing over the past three months.







