SNB's Jordan: Without negative rates, the franc would appreciate rapidly

Comments by SNB chief Thomas Jordan





Franc is scarcely changed on a trade-weighted basis this year

Trade tensions, geopolitics continue to weigh on global economy

Sees modest momentum in global economy in the short-term

But global risks remain tilted to the downside

SNB easing policy to boost medium-term inflation, growth

Inflation expectations are within 0% to 2% range

He also reaffirms their current policy stance by saying that the benefits of NIRP "clearly outweighs" the costs. Given how inflationary pressures are still going nowhere, I can't quite say that their little experiment over the last five years have worked.



