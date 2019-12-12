SNB's Jordan: Without negative rates, the franc would appreciate rapidly

Comments by SNB chief Thomas Jordan


  • Franc is scarcely changed on a trade-weighted basis this year
  • Trade tensions, geopolitics continue to weigh on global economy
  • Sees modest momentum in global economy in the short-term
  • But global risks remain tilted to the downside
  • SNB easing policy to boost medium-term inflation, growth
  • Inflation expectations are within 0% to 2% range
He also reaffirms their current policy stance by saying that the benefits of NIRP "clearly outweighs" the costs. Given how inflationary pressures are still going nowhere, I can't quite say that their little experiment over the last five years have worked.

