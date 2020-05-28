Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq snaps into positive territory
The Chinese yuan is on the brink of a major break
S&P 500 rises back above the 200-dma but stalls at yesterday's high
AUD/USD goes in search of a more bullish break on more positive risk appetite
EUR/USD retests the 1.1000 level on hopes of EU recovery fund compromise
Forex Orders
Central Banks
South Korea central bank cuts base rate to record low 0.5% (as expected)
More from RBA Gov Lowe: Repeats negative interest rates extraordinarily unlikely
RBA Gov. Lowe - evidence so far is economic package is working
Fed's Bostic: Pandemic relief will need to be lasting and means-tested
Beige Book: Economic activity declined in all districts – falling sharply in most