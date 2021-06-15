"The Brutal Truth About Bitcoin"

Bitcoin the preferred currency for illicit activities, including recent ransomware attacks.

cumbersome, slow, expensive to use

unstable value has also made it an unviable medium of exchange

does not offer true anonymity

has no intrinsic value

is not backed by anything.

network consumes as much energy as entire countries

Its not favourable for BTC, as you can probably gather from the headline. Its an opinion piece, and different folks will have different opinions. The author does make a long list of what he considers negatives, including: