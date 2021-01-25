The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting is this week - preview

The FOMC is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged at this meeting.

FOMC statement is due on Wednesday 27 January 2021 at 2pm NY time (1900GMT.)

followed a half-hour later by Chair Powell's press conference

There is no update to the 'dot plot'. Forecasts were ungraded at the December 2020 meeting.





Powell will likely maintain a net optimistic view on the economy. With the new administration in place more fiscal support should be incoming. Powell recently gave the taper talk a cold shower, I don't expect he'll be encouraging such talk again so soon after.



