The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting is this week - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The FOMC is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged at this meeting.

  • FOMC statement is due on Wednesday 27 January 2021 at 2pm NY time (1900GMT.) 
  • followed a half-hour later by Chair Powell's press conference
There is no update to the 'dot plot'. Forecasts were ungraded at the December 2020 meeting.

Powell will likely maintain a net optimistic view on the economy. With the new administration in place more fiscal support should be incoming. Powell recently gave the taper talk a cold shower, I don't expect he'll be encouraging such talk again so soon after. 

The FOMC is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged at this meeting.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose