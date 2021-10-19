The Federal Reserve FOMC blackout period begins Saturday October 23

Friday this week, October 22, is the final day for any Fed speakers for a week and a half.

This is the 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve, which limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews.





The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a FOMC meeting and ends the Thursday following.







For the November 2-3 meeting the 'no Fed Speakers' period is October 23 to November 4.























