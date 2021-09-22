The next FOMC meeting is November 2 & 3. Now the question is how much taper.
Too early to begin throwing around numbers on how much tapering the Federal Open Market Committee will announce?
The meeting today, September's, in brief:
- Powell was surprisingly hawkish in essentially precommiting to a Nov taper announcement along with a mid-year timeline of when it would wrap up. Combine that with a hawkish shift in the dots
More detail here, read from the bottom up:
- FOMC statement: If progress continues as expected, a taper may soon be warranted.
- Powell opening statement: A gradual taper that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate
- The FOMC central tendencies and dot plot from the September 2021 meeting
- The full FOMC statement from the September 2021 meeting