The next FOMC meeting is November 2 & 3. Now the question is how much taper.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Too early to begin throwing around numbers on how much tapering the Federal Open Market Committee will announce?

The meeting today, September's, in brief:
  • Powell was surprisingly hawkish in essentially precommiting to a Nov taper announcement along with a mid-year timeline of when it would wrap up. Combine that with a hawkish shift in the dots 
That's from the wrap-up, link here for more.

More detail here, read from the bottom up:

