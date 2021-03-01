The RBA doubled the size of its bond-buying today, and may continue to be more active
The news was earlier that:
- The RBA splashed out on bond-buying today, double the usual amount. Ball now in other central bank courts.
The Australian Financial Review has rounded up some analysis from Australian banks, most notably, Commonwealth Bank head of fixed income and FX strategy Martin Whetton
- said he did not think the RBA would expand the overall size of the QE program, but be more flexible in its daily buying amounts.
- "We are not expecting wholesale changes from the RBA but we can see, in the short term at least, that the RBA may be more active in the markets to stabilise bonds"
AFR link is here (may be gated) if you'd like more
Gov Lowe watchin' the terminal ....