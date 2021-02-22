The RBA says it won't be hiking the cash rate for three years. As if.

I have been rather scornful of the Reserve Bank of Australia saying it will not hike the cash rate until 2024.

RBA forecasts have been poor and taking a three-year view like this smacks of arrogance. Markets are pricing in about a one-in-three probability of a cash rate hike by the middle of 2022.





Says TD Securities:

"It's entirely reasonable for markets to start pricing in some risk of the RBA hiking rates

Markets are going to price in increasingly higher odds of the RBA having to pull the trigger before their three years are up."

Positives include:

more stimulus from the new US Biden administration

vaccine rollouts

commodity price gains







