The short term lid on the US dollar
Comments from Westpac senior currency analyst Sean Callow quoted in a Reuters piece in response to Powell speaking on Thursday (US time).
- "Shorter-term, Powell just put a lid on the US dollar"
- "The baseline case is still for a substantial acceleration in the global economy, which historically has proven to be positive for most currencies against the USD, but I think there is potential to at least have a debate over whether us USD will be quite as weak as people expect. "