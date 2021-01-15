The short term lid on the US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Westpac senior currency analyst Sean Callow quoted in a Reuters piece in response to Powell speaking on Thursday (US time).

  • "Shorter-term, Powell just put a lid on the US dollar"
  • "The baseline case is still for a substantial acceleration in the global economy, which historically has proven to be positive for most currencies against the USD, but I think there is potential to at least have a debate over whether us USD will be quite as weak as people expect. "

