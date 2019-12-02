Trump continues his rant against the Fed; calls for rate cuts
Trump with another tweet on the Fed
Another tweet from the President:
The Fed should lower rates (there is almost no inflation) and loosen, making us competitive with other nations, and manufacturing will SOAR! Dollar is very strong relative to others.
Earlier he wrote:
Manufacturers are being held back by the strong Dollar, which is being propped up by the ridiculous policies of the Federal Reserve - Which has called interest rates and quantitative tightening wrong from the first days of Jay Powell!