Trump is increasingly working from his residence, in part to avoid leaks

Politico reports on Trump





Trump met with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in his White House residence last Monday in an unusual breakfast meeting. I speculated at the time that it may have been something sensitive and that he wanted to avoid leaks.





Now Politico reports that Trump is increasingly working from the residence wing of the White House rather than the Oval Office because "Trump is as wary as ever of the staffers around him and distrustful of the traditional White House infrastructure. Working from his private quarters gives him space away from what he perceives as prying eyes and guards against his omnipresent fear of leaks to the media," according to Politico





As for the meeting with Powell, we haven't learned anything more about the meeting. My guess is that he was trying to feel out what the Fed Chairman might do if he escalates the trade war or calls off a Phase One trade deal.





At the same time, this report makes it clear that working from the residence is part of a larger pattern for Trump and so the secretive meeting with Powell might not signal anything.

