Two Fed officials make further pleas for fiscal support from Congress - Bostic and Williams
Comments from Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
and from President and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Willaims.
- Bostic says Fed can provide lending but does not have the authority to provide grant money to assist communities
- Williams says Fed does its part to address wealth and income inequality, adds strong partnership with Congress and government at state and local levels all working together with Fed to address inequality