UBS on the RBA - October meeting live

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

From UBS, they've been tipping an October rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia and say yesterday's release of the minutes support this view.

  • minutes took a much more material step in the dovish direction
  • we think makes October 'live' for a 25bps rate cut, as we have long been expecting
More:
  • still expect the RBA to cut rates by 25bps in October and again in February and then May
  • October cut remains 'conditional' on other global central banks easing (Fed & BoJ this week), and a soft enough labour market report Thursday. 
  • Governor Lowe's speech next Tuesday also remains key. 
  • Nonetheless, even if the RBA does hold in October, then a 25bp cut in November is still very likely.
