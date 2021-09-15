US September Empire manufacturing index 34.3 versus 18.0 estimate

New York Fed Empire manufacturing index for September 2021





prior report came in weaker than expected at 18.3% (was expecting 28.9%). The index is down from 43.0 in July.

New orders 33.7 versus 14.8 in August.

Prices paid 75.7 versus 76.1 in August.

Prices received 47.8 versus 46.0 last month .

Employment 20.5 versus 12.8 in August.

Average workweek 24.3 versus 8.9 last month

Shipments 26.9 versus 4.4 last month.

Unfilled orders 20.9 versus 15.0 last month.

Delivery time 36.5 versus 28.3 last month.

Inventories 11.3 versus 6.2 last month. The six month business condition index rose to 48.4 in September versus 46.5 in August

new ordeers 48.4 versus 42.7 last month

shipments 54.7 versus 45.9 last month

unfilled orders 0.0 versus 0.0 last month

delivery time 1.7 versus 0.9 last month

inventories 13.0 versus 8.0 last month

prices paid 61.7 versus 66.4 last month

prices receivved 51.3 versus 52.2 last month

number of employees 40.3 versus 30.5 last month

average employee workweek 8.7 versus 2.7 last month

capital expenditures 33.9 versus 23.0 last month

technology spending 33.0 versus 15.0 last month

This index has been whipping around over the last few months. the index of the last few months has moved from 17.4, to 43, back down to 18.3 and now up to 34.3.





This is the first regional index. The Philadelphia Fed index will be released tomorrow with expectations of 80.9 versus 19.4 last month. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index won't be released until September 28.