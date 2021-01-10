Weekend - Reserve Bank of New Zealand responding "with urgency" to a hack
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reported a breach of one of its data systems over the weekend.
- a third party file sharing service it used to share and store some sensitive information had been hacked
Speculation is the attack was sponsored by a foreign government.
Governor Adrian Orr :
Governor Adrian Orr :
- "We are working closely with domestic and international cyber security experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack"said.
- "The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information."
- "Our core functions remain sound and operational."