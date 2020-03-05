Westpac FOMC forecast: 0.25% rate cuts in March, April, and June.

Citing "in recent weeks the spread of COVID-19 has threatened the economic outlook for the US economy."

  • virus will weigh on the US economy for some time yet
  • virus' factor - supply disruptions
  • early signs of slowing growth in discretionary spending
  • Businesses are also likely to respond to these developments by suspending hiring and, possibly, reducing employment costs.
  • consumer is expected to be particularly vulnerable to these developments

Dire stuff.  


