Westpac have an April RBA rate cut forecast, but say Lowe might take more time to be convinced

Westpac have issued a note on their revised outlook for economic growth in Australia.

  • 0.0% for Q1 (from 0.4% previous forecast)
  • expect a rebound in Q2, 0.8% q/q (prior 0.5%)
  • Q3, Q4 both unchanged at 0.6%
  • 1.9% y/y for whole of 2020 (from WPAC's previous forecast of 2.1%)

In brief:
  • Australian economy will be adversely impacted by the coronavirus
  • full extent of the impact remains highly uncertain
  • Key is the duration and intensity of disruptions, as well as confidence effects
  • As a starting point, we assume that intense disruptions to travel between Australia and China will last in the order of 1½ months - with the risk of a more protracted interruption
  • Trade in goods, inbound and outbound, will also be disrupted
  • Consumer and business confidence will likely take a hit, in part because global growth will be adversely impacted. This will weigh on spending decisions.
On the RBA
  • its current overly-optimistic expectations for growth and jobs are not being met
  • Currently we have April pencilled in for the next cut, but recognise that the Governor may need more time to be convinced that further action will be required.
