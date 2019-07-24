Westpac now looking for an earlier RBA rate cut, Oct not Nov.

Westpac had been calling for an Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut again in November

Have brought forward that call to October

Then added another for February 2020

Citing: By October, we expect that the path of the unemployment rate will be sufficiently contrary to the RBA's plans that they will have appropriate justification to ease policy a little earlier than we had previously expected.

We recognise that September is also likely to be a "live" meeting but expect the Board will wait for more data, such as the June quarter national accounts, before moving again.

















AUD still losing a few points ….








