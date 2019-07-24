Westpac now looking for an earlier RBA rate cut, Oct not Nov.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac had been calling for an Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut again in November  

Have brought forward that call to October
  • Then added another for February 2020 

Citing:

  • By October, we expect that the path of the unemployment rate will be sufficiently contrary to the RBA's plans that they will have appropriate justification to ease policy a little earlier than we had previously expected.
  • We recognise that September is also likely to be a "live" meeting but expect the Board will wait for more data, such as the June quarter national accounts, before moving again.






AUD still losing a few points ….


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose