Westpac says its possible RBA begins its QE in 2020

Westpac says 0.5% will likely be the lowest the Reserve Bank of Australia will take the cash rate

And then further easing would be via asset purchases

possible in 2020

WPAC comments via Bloomberg, from Wespac's weekly outlook. the bank expects the RBA to hit 0.5% in February and after that the RBA :

is likely to be prepared to adopt some form of asset purchase program, if needed, over the course of 2020.



WPAC also say the RBA may consider policy like the bank loan program adopted by the Bank of England in 2016.









