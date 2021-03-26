Westpac up their RBA QE forecast, an additional 100bn AUD

would extend the QE facility out to around October 2022.

Westpac adds:

It is unlikely that the FED will have made sufficient progress towards its goals by October this year to warrant scaling back its asset purchases.

Were the RBA to taper it will expose the AUD and signal to the market that it has begun tightening.

AUD/USD adding on a few points regardless (NZD up also .... GBP too ... so its not an AUD move):












