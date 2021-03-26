Westpac up their RBA QE forecast, an additional 100bn AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac were previously looking for an extra 50bn, have increased that now to 100bn 

RBA to extend the program in October of this year
  • would extend the QE facility out to around October 2022.
Westpac adds:
  • It is unlikely that the FED will have made sufficient progress towards its goals by October this year to warrant scaling back its asset purchases.
  • Were the RBA to taper it will expose the AUD and signal to the market that it has begun tightening.
AUD/USD adding on a few points regardless (NZD up also .... GBP too ... so its not an AUD move):



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose