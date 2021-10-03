Wharton finance professor Siegel warns on US inflation - a much bigger problem than the Fed believes

CNBC had this piece re Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel concerns on the rising CPI:

“We’re headed for some trouble ahead”

“Inflation, in general, is going to be a much bigger problem than the Fed believes.”

“There’s going to be pressure on the Fed to accelerate its taper process ... I do not believe that the market is prepared for an accelerated taper.”





The latest inflation data from the US, Friday:

US August PCE core inflation +3.6% vs +3.6% y/y expected Its certainly taking its time to be transitory .... sheesh. Its certainly taking its time to be transitory .... sheesh.







