Wharton finance professor Siegel warns on US inflation - a much bigger problem than the Fed believes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

CNBC had this piece re Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel concerns on the rising CPI:

  • “We’re headed for some trouble ahead”
  • “Inflation, in general, is going to be a much bigger problem than the Fed believes.”
  • “There’s going to be pressure on the Fed to accelerate its taper process ... I do not believe that the market is prepared for an accelerated taper.”
Link here (may be gated)  

The latest inflation data from the US, Friday:
Its certainly taking its time to be transitory .... sheesh. 

