Wharton finance professor Siegel warns on US inflation - a much bigger problem than the Fed believes
CNBC had this piece re Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel concerns on the rising CPI:
- “We’re headed for some trouble ahead”
- “Inflation, in general, is going to be a much bigger problem than the Fed believes.”
- “There’s going to be pressure on the Fed to accelerate its taper process ... I do not believe that the market is prepared for an accelerated taper.”
The latest inflation data from the US, Friday: