What's ahead for the Bank of Canada - further rate cuts to come in the new year
Its about that time when we start to get outlooks for the next year filtering in.
This via TD on the BoC:
- Canadian economy has thus far been resilient to global headwinds
- we do not believe recent actions taken by the US and China are enough to meaningfully resolve the elevated level of trade uncertainty - this should prompt the BoC to provide more stimulus to offset the impact of global headwinds, although recent messaging suggests there is a very high bar to do so by the end of 2019
- Underscoring the BoC's (relatively) constructive outlook is a healthy starting point; Q2 GDP was stronger than expected at 3.7%, and even with an undesirable
TD look for the Bank of Canada to cut rates in 2020
- 25bp cut in January
- and then in April