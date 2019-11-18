What's ahead for the Bank of Canada - further rate cuts to come in the new year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Its about that time when we start to get outlooks for the next year filtering in.

This via TD on the BoC:
  •  Canadian economy has thus far been resilient to global headwinds
  • we do not believe recent actions taken by the US and China are enough to meaningfully resolve the elevated level of trade uncertainty - this should prompt the BoC to provide more stimulus to offset the impact of global headwinds, although recent messaging suggests there is a very high bar to do so by the end of 2019
  • Underscoring the BoC's (relatively) constructive outlook is a healthy starting point; Q2 GDP was stronger than expected at 3.7%, and even with an undesirable
TD look for  the Bank of Canada to cut rates in 2020
  • 25bp cut in January 
  • and then in April
