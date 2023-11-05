There are a couple of previews of the week ahead here:

Make sure you add in that Federal Reserve Chair Powell will be speaking this week which, for me, is the highlight. I have already seen questions that will be asked along the lines of:

"does he agree with the 'dovish hold' assessment of last week's FOMC decision and press conference".

I thought it wasn't that dovish so my question would be

"does he agree with the 'hawkish hold' assessment of last week's FOMC decision and press conference".

Powell speaks on November 9 on an IMF policy panel:

the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference

at 14:00 US Eastern time, which is 1900 GMT

And, Bank of Japan Governor Ueda is speaking in an interview on the 9th also. At an FT event

at 03:35 US Eastern time, which is 0835 GMT