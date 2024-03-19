Coming up at 0600 GMT, which is 0200 US Eastern time, Liu Shijin, will be giving the keynote speech on the economy at a forum held by China Europe International Business School in Beijing.

Liu Shijin is a member of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) monetary policy committee.

He is also deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the China Development Research Foundation, China’s chief advisor to the China Environment and Development Council, former deputy director of the State Council Development Research Center

Way back in September 2023 he said China has limited room for further monetary policy easing

Given what we've seen from the PBoC on easing (ie. (very little) he sure was right about that!