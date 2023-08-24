The 'ex. Food & Energy' is the closest measure to the US core inflation rate. Its referred to as core-core inflation.
It's a key measure of underlying inflationary pressure, and its at 4% for the month, unchanged from July. The other two measures have dropped under July readings. The BOJ has persistently insisted inflation in Japan is transitory and hence they need to maintain super-loose monetary policy. Maybe the numbers are titling their way?
- National-level CPI data for August will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example