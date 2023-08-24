The 'ex. Food & Energy' is the closest measure to the US core inflation rate. Its referred to as core-core inflation.

It's a key measure of underlying inflationary pressure, and its at 4% for the month, unchanged from July. The other two measures have dropped under July readings. The BOJ has persistently insisted inflation in Japan is transitory and hence they need to maintain super-loose monetary policy. Maybe the numbers are titling their way?