While all three measures remained above 2% they did drop back a little from August. Officials from the Bank of Japan have been insistent that inflation would begin to fall back from September/October this year, they'll be wiping some sweat off the brow with this result.

The 'ex. Food & Energy' is the closest measure to the US core inflation rate. Its referred to as core-core inflation. It's a key measure of underlying inflationary pressure, and its still very strong at 3.8%. The m/m however is down 0.2% from August's +0.4%.

Labour market data for August was also published. Jobs are not scarce in Japan.

