The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on June 6.
- statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT and 12.30am US Eastern time
All four of Australia's major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB & Westpac, expect an 'on hold' decision from the RBA at this June meeting.
Reuters polling finds 22 of 30 analysts survey expect on hold
- 8 of the 30 expect a +25bp rate hike
- market pricing puts the probability of a hike around 33%
ANZ do expect another 50bp further ahead:
National Australia Bank expect +25bp further ahead:
RBA current cash rate