The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on June 6.

statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT and 12.30am US Eastern time

All four of Australia's major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB & Westpac, expect an 'on hold' decision from the RBA at this June meeting.

Reuters polling finds 22 of 30 analysts survey expect on hold

8 of the 30 expect a +25bp rate hike

market pricing puts the probability of a hike around 33%

ANZ do expect another 50bp further ahead:

National Australia Bank expect +25bp further ahead:

RBA current cash rate