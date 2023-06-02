The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is on June 6.

  • statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time, which is 0430 GMT and 12.30am US Eastern time

All four of Australia's major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB & Westpac, expect an 'on hold' decision from the RBA at this June meeting.

Reuters polling finds 22 of 30 analysts survey expect on hold

  • 8 of the 30 expect a +25bp rate hike
  • market pricing puts the probability of a hike around 33%

ANZ do expect another 50bp further ahead:

National Australia Bank expect +25bp further ahead:

rba cash rate 02 June 2023 22

RBA current cash rate