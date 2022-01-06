Atlanta Fed GDP now falls to 6.7% from 7.4%

The Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for the fourth quarter has moved down to 6.7% from 7.4% on January 4.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is 6.7 percent on January 6, down from 7.4 percent on January 4. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 5.6 percent and 18.0 percent, respectively, to 4.5 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.0 percentage points to 0.21 percentage points.

The next estimate will be on Monday, January 10.

