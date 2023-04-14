The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth increased to 2.5% from 2.2% last: In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 2.5 percent on April 14, up from 2.2 percent on April 10. After recent releases the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcasts of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth and first-quarter real government spending growth increased from -6.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, to -5.9 percent and 2.6 percent.
The next report will come on April 18
The initial estimate for the Q1 was a 0.7% back on January 7. That also represented the low water mark for the quarterly estimates. The high reached 3.5% on March 23. By April 5, the index had dipped to 1.5%, but has seen a steady increase back to 2.5% since that time.