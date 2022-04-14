Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 GDP growth came in at 1.1% which was unchanged from the reading on April 8. In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 1.1 percent on April 14, unchanged from April 8 after rounding. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, modest increases in the nowcasts of real personal consumption expenditures growth and real net exports were offset by declines in the nowcasts of real government spending growth and real residential investment growth."

The next estimate will be on Tuesday, April 19.