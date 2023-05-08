The Atlanta Fed is out with its most recent estimate for Q2 growth after the recent economic data . The last reported on May 4. In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 2.7 percent on May 8, unchanged from May 4 after rounding. After last week's employment situation report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and this morning's wholesale trade report from the US Census Bureau, an increase in the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 2.7 percent to 4.2 percent was offset by a decrease in the nowcast of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 2.1 percent to 1.8 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth increased from 0.31 percentage points to 0.35 percentage points.
The next release won't be until May 16.