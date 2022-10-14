Atlanta Fed GDPNow

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker moves to 2.8% from 2.9% last.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2022 is 2.8 percent on October 14, down from 2.9 percent on October 7. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth decreased from 1.3 percent to 1.2 percent.

The next update will be on Wednesday, October 19