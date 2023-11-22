Atlanta for GDPNow estimate for 4Q growth

The Atlanta Fed Q4 estimate for GDP comes in at 2.1%, up from 2.0% on November 17. The index has fluctuated between 1.2% and 2.3%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 2.1 percent on November 22, up from 2.0 percent on November 17. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -1.8 percent to -1.1 percent.

The next GDP now update is Thursday, November 30