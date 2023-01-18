The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for 4Q growth dipped to 3.5% from 4.1% on January 10th. That represents the lowest level since the 2nd half of December.

In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 3.5 percent on January 18, down from 4.1 percent on January 10. After recent releases from the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter gross personal consumption expenditures growth, fourth-quarter gross private domestic investment growth, and fourth-quarter real government spending growth decreased from 3.5 percent, 6.8 percent, and 1.0 percent, respectively, to 2.6 percent, 6.6 percent, and 0.8 percent, respectively."