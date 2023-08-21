China cut one-year LPR by 10 bp to 3.45% from previous 3.55%

And the Five-year LPR remains unchanged at 4.2%.

The property sector is as good as dead and the People's Bank of China is instructing banks to lend like crazy:

And yet the Bank gets timid with rate cuts. There is no doubt that deleveraging is a Chinese policy goal, but its catastrophic progress is surely a little out of hand? People's Bank of China unconcerned though.

AUD/USD marked lower on the disappointment:... but by the time I took the screenshot its bounced to be not much changed.