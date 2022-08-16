Offshore yuan has dropped to its lowest (highest for USD/CNH) since mid-May:

The People's Bank of China is about to set the mid rate for USD/CNY for the session. Its expected higher (ie lower CNY),

-

which has led to a lower AUD/USD already this morning. If the setting is not too far from the estimate there is likely to be some 'buy the fact' initial response. A weak yuan is not a positive for Australian exports to China though.

The currency slumped yesterday after the PBOC rate cut and awful data for July. The youth unemployment rate is 19.9%, its highest recorded.