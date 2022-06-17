An early heads up for a big Tuesday (local, Sydney, time for the Reserve Bank of Australia).
The times listed in this pic are Sydney times.
- 8am is 2200 GMT on Monday 20 June
- 10am is 0000 GMT on Tuesday 21 June
- 11.30am is 0130 GMT on Tuesday 21 June
Lowe was most recently heard from warning of higher inflation and rates ahead:
Lowe is at it again on Friday, June 24 (see pic above from the Reserve Bank of Australia website) at 1230 GMT.