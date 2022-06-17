An early heads up for a big Tuesday (local, Sydney, time for the Reserve Bank of Australia).

The times listed in this pic are Sydney times.

8am is 2200 GMT on Monday 20 June

10am is 0000 GMT on Tuesday 21 June

11.30am is 0130 GMT on Tuesday 21 June

Lowe was most recently heard from warning of higher inflation and rates ahead:

Lowe is at it again on Friday, June 24 (see pic above from the Reserve Bank of Australia website) at 1230 GMT.