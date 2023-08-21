Commonwealth Bank of Australia flagging the risk of a sharper decline for the Australian dollar. Say AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central bank Read this Term will continue to underperform in 2023:

We consider there is a growing risk that the Aussie dips below $0.60 before year-end.

It will likely take a big Chinese stimulus package focused on commodity-intensive infrastructure spending to turn around the downtrend.

The prospect of a big Chinese stimulus package seems remote. Despite the big words from the People's Bank of China, for example, they delivered a very disappointing monetary stimulus today:

If the Australian dollar continues to dribble lower it'll be a factor for inflation, making imports more expensive at the margin.