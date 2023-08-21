Commonwealth Bank of Australia flagging the risk of a sharper decline for the Australian dollar. Say AUD will continue to underperform in 2023:

  • We consider there is a growing risk that the Aussie dips below $0.60 before year-end.
  • It will likely take a big Chinese stimulus package focused on commodity-intensive infrastructure spending to turn around the downtrend.

---

The prospect of a big Chinese stimulus package seems remote. Despite the big words from the People's Bank of China, for example, they delivered a very disappointing monetary stimulus today:

If the Australian dollar continues to dribble lower it'll be a factor for inflation , making imports more expensive at the margin.

audusd 60 cent target 2023 forecast 21 August 2023