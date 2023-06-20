The China rate cut news is here:

And a lower yuan at the reference rate setting:

And the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes:

The combined impact has been a drop lower for AUD/USD. On China, the rate cut today would appear to be the last of the expected stimulus moves. While some fiscal/regulatory stimulus is expected still, there are doubts about how large this might be:

And while the Reserve Bank of Australia did hike rates in June the minutes reveal a still complacent central bank that may well dodge a July hike. I think they will hike, on balance, but sheesh, these guys are very relaxed in the face of persistent high inflation. Last week we had very, very solid labour market data also.

AUD/USD: