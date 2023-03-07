The post on the RBA cash rate rise and Lowe's less hawkish Statement is here:

The key point from the Statement is that Lowe dialled down the hawkishness from the February statement. The previous forward guidance indicated more than one hike ahead, with this:



"The Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead"

Replaced with:

"The Board expects that further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary.

In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the Board will be paying close attention to developments

AUD/USD response, one-minute candles from the chart we provide on site. If you reading your phone from bed or something this'll give you an idea of the move lower for AUD: