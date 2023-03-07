The post on the RBA cash rate rise and Lowe's less hawkish Statement is here:
The key point from the Statement is that Lowe dialled down the hawkishness from the February statement. The previous forward guidance indicated more than one hike ahead, with this:
"The Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead"
Replaced with:
- "The Board expects that further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary.
- In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the Board will be paying close attention to developments
