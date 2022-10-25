Earlier post is here:

This snippet via National Australia Bank, looking for headline at 1.3% q/q & y/y at 6.7%:

For the more closely watched core trimmed mean measure, we look for an increase of 1.6% QoQ and 5.7% YoY.

For the November RBA meeting, we expect a 25 bps hike, but a shift back to 50 bps cannot be fully discounted if the CPI surprises sufficiently high and broad.

----

AUD higher on the improved mood overnight, the prospect of a +50bp from the Reserve Bank of Australia on November 1 ould help it higher again: