The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) with a statement this morning here.

APRA has affirmed its macroprudential policy settings including:

a neutral level for the countercyclical capital buffer of 1.0 percent of risk weighted assets, providing a buffer in bank capital for stress if needed; and

a 3 per cent serviceability buffer to maintain prudent lending standards

APRA Chair John Lonsdale said

settings remain appropriate given the potential for domestic and global economic conditions to deteriorate

The full text is here, not really an AUD mover. Eyes are on rate settings from the RBA.