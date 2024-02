Last month this data sent a shiver through Australian financial markets, with a huge jump:

Since then we had more subdued official data:

For January, headline rates:

+0.3% m/m

prior +1.0%

4.6% y/y

prior 5.2%

Trimmed mean (a measure of core inflation)

+0.2% m/m

prior +0.9%

4.4% y/y

prior 5.2%

The RBA statement for February is due tomorrow: