The monthly CPI data is due on Wednesday March 1, 2023

at 11.30 am Sydney time

0030 GMT

7.30pm US Eastern time

The Monthly inflation indicator for January 2023.

December's was a whopping 8.4%. The December report was released the same day as the Q4 CPI, this was also a shockingly high result, 7.8%. The data were key to locking in the February Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike.

Monthly inflation data from Australia is a proxy for the more thorough quarterly figure:

it provides a more timely view on inflation

but it is an incomplete update, only an approximation

it covers around 60% of price updates, and only applies to the first month of the Jan, Feb, March quarter (d'uh)

analysts point to especially poor coverage of market services components of the inflation basket this month

Expectations I have seen for the January figure centre on 7.9%.

--

The RBA seem locked into another rate hike in March. The meeting is on the 7th and +25bp is widely expected. This will take the cash rate too 3.6%, still well below the current inflation rate.