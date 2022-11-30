Data here:

6.9% is significantly lower than what was expected and what was recorded in September.

The trimmed mean measure is 5.3% for October, also significantly lower than the expected 5.7% and unchanged from September's 5.3%.

AUD/USD wobbled but is now not a lot changed. 1 minute bars to give you a pic of the response:

aud 30 November 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia target band for core inflation is 2 to 3%. We are way above that of course but the unchanged core reading at 5.3% will encourage the Bank to continue with its slower pace of rate hikes. A +25bp rate hike is the market expectation for December. The Dec meeting is on the 6th. See you Tuesday!