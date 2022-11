Australian monthly inflation data.

The headline is 6.69% y/y

expected 7.4%

prior 7.3%

For the core measure, the 'trimmed mean', comes in at 5.3% y/y

more to come

-

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meets on December 6. The market is expecting a 25bp rate hike.

---

There is a stack of other data from Australia out as well but I'll come back to these, the focus is inflation.

private sector credit growth

Q3 construction work completed

building permits