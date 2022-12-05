The Melbourne Institute Monthly Inflation gauge for November 2022

Headline +1.0% m/m (prior +0.4%)

  • +5.9% y/y (prior 5.2%)

Trimmed mean core inflation +0.7% m/m

  • +4.9% y/y (prior 4.9%)

The Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting is tomorrow. The Bank scaled back its cash rate hikes to 25bp rises in both September and October after a run of +5-bps.

The RBA is expected to hike 25bp tomorrow.

The RBA has slowed its rate hikes as it assesses the past hikes' impact on the economy.

rba rate hikes 2022

Preview:

RBA statement is due on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at 0330 GMT.